Fervo Energy and Turboden sign 1.7 GW turbine supply framework agreement

Turboden Americ LLC, a subsidiary of the technology provider for power generation and heat electrification, Turboden S.p.A (a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group company), has signed a three-year framework agreement with Fervo Energy, a leader in next-generation geothermal development, to supply organic Rankine cycle (ORC) units for up to 35 GeoBlocks, totalling 1750 MW of carbon-free, dispatchable power capacity.

This agreement is expected to enable the optimal conversion of geothermal heat into baseload carbon-free electricity and expands the US-based supply chain for Turboden’s proprietary ORC turbine design. These strengthened capabilities are intended to help shorten lead times for current and future customers and provide geothermal energy developers with a more efficient path to meeting rising power demand. This framework agreement also establishes delivery timelines that are expected to enable faster project execution and support supply chain resilience as Fervo scales.

Paolo Bertuzzi, President of Turboden America LLC and CEO of Turboden S.p.A, commented: “Over the past two years, we have built a constructive strategic relationship with Fervo, and this framework agreement reflects a mutual commitment to continued and expanded collaboration. Geothermal energy will be essential in stabilising a strained power grid with clean, firm energy, and Fervo has shown strong leadership in advancing the sector. With this announcement, we are prepared to scale delivery in the US market and add megawatts of new generation wherever and however they are required.”

This commitment builds on Turboden’s prior agreement with Fervo to supply ORC units for three 50 MW GeoBlocks at Fervo’s enhanced geothermal development in Utah, Cape Station. By establishing a multi-year arrangement, Fervo has identified Turboden as a dependable supplier as it continues to scale and looks to rely on ORC technology as a core component of its projects. Both companies plan to apply lessons learned across deployed units to continuously strengthen system performance. The companies are currently in the advanced commissioning stage of the Phase I project at Cape Station, a key milestone representing the first project to start within a large and strategic development pipeline, with start-up expected later in 2026.

Tim Latimer, CEO and Co-Founder of Fervo Energy, noted: “Expanding our work with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a key step in scaling geothermal to meet rising US power demand. By combining Turboden’s proven ORC technology with the global capabilities of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, we are strengthening the supply chain needed to build geothermal at scale. This collaboration will play a central role as we continue to develop at Cape Station and beyond and bring reliable, 24/7, carbon-free energy to the grid.”

Turboden’s ORC turbines, which convert heat into power without increasing fuel consumption, water use, or carbon dioxide emissions, can also be used with gas turbines and a range of industrial processes that produce waste heat, unlocking additional capacity from existing infrastructure for utilities and other energy providers.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!