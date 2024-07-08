Wavepiston announces collaboration with Ørsted

Wavepiston has started a collaboration with Ørsted to investigate the potential for co-location of offshore wind and wave energy in Denmark.

The collaboration will analyse the benefits of combining offshore wind and wave energy and show the potential of optimising the energy yield from the natural resources available in Danish waters.

A co-location of offshore wind and wave energy presents a multitude of benefits, including:

Increased energy production: Utilising both wind and wave resources can lead to higher overall energy output from the same area.

Enhanced grid stability: The combination of wind and wave energy can provide a more stable and reliable supply of electricity, reducing intermittency issues.

Cost efficiency: Sharing infrastructure such as transmission lines, offshore operations, and surveillance can significantly reduce operational costs.

Environmental benefits: Co-locating renewable energy technologies can minimise the environmental footprint compared to separate installations.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine. Energy Global's Summer 2024 issue The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!