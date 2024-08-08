Hygenco finalises MoU for GTCC power plants

Hygenco Green Energies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Power to explore the possibility of delivering green hydrogen/ammonia-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plants. The MoU aims to provide these integrated solutions in India and internationally.

Indo-Japan cooperation on energy security and green ammonia exemplifies a strategic partnership aimed at fostering sustainable development and reducing carbon emissions through advanced technology exchange and collaborative investments.

Speaking on this occasion, Saito Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India, commented: "JICA is committed to supporting the development of green hydrogen technologies. This collaboration between Hygenco and MHI exemplifies the international cooperation needed to address climate change and promote sustainable growth. JICA will continuously support this partnership and looking forward to delivering the impact brought JICA - Neev Fund co-creation platform."

Hygenco will supply green fuel for MPW’s GTCC technology to the potential customers. The company will develop and deploy scaled up, commercially viable green hydrogen and green ammonia production assets on a build-own-operate or gas-as-a-service basis.

“The collaboration will synergise Hygenco’s green fuel supply with Mitsubishi Power’s technology in India and globally, embodying the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family,” stated Amit Bansal, CEO, Hygenco Green Energies. “We are excited to leverage our expertise in green hydrogen and ammonia to support the decarbonisation of power generation and contribute to a sustainable energy future.”

“We believe this partnership will pave the way for innovative and sustainable energy solutions,” said Prem Prabhakar, MD&CEO, SBI Ventures Ltd – that manages Neev II Fund which is an investor in Hygenco. “Investing in green hydrogen and ammonia production is crucial for India's energy security, energy transition, and environmental goals.”

Mitsubishi Power is developing hydrogen and ammonia firing technologies to decarbonise existing GTCC plants by converting their fuel from natural gas to hydrogen/ammonia. The company has been involved in multiple projects worldwide.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!