bp and Mauritania to explore green hydrogen at scale

bp has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Mauritania, under which it will deliver an innovative programme exploring the potential for large scale production of green hydrogen in the country. Building on bp’s existing relationships with the country, the agreement could be an important step towards the development of significant green hydrogen production in Mauritania.

The MoU was signed in a meeting alongside COP27, by the President of Mauritania, His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, H.E. Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh, Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy for the Government of Mauritania, bp’s Chief Executive, Bernard Looney, bp’s Executive Vice President of gas and low carbon energy, Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, bp’s Executive Vice President of production and operations, Gordon Birrell, and bp’s Senior Vice President for Mauritania and Senegal, Emil Ismayilov.

Under the agreement, bp will carry out a number of studies to evaluate the technical and commercial feasibility of producing green hydrogen in Mauritania. Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis of water, powered by renewable energy.

bp will initially carry out a data collection campaign with studies assessing the suitability of the wind and solar resources in selected locations for large scale renewable power generation and green hydrogen production.

Dotzenrath said: “We are already developing one of the world’s most innovative gas projects with the support of the Mauritanian government. And we now intend to expand our partnership into low carbon energy by exploring the potential for a world-leading green hydrogen development, which could position Mauritania at the forefront of the energy transition. Together with the Mauritanian government, we will now work to understand how green hydrogen could best be delivered, applying our technical skills and expertise to help unlock the country’s clean energy potential.”

bp and Mauritania already have a long-standing relationship. bp and partners, including Mauritania’s Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures (SMH), are now working toward the completion of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 LNG project. The development of this innovative offshore project on the border of Mauritania and Senegal was approved in 2018. It is set to produce around 2.3 million tpy of LNG, with sufficient resources to support production for over 20 years. Earlier this year, bp also announced the signature of an exploration and production sharing contract for the BirAllah gas resource in Mauritania.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.