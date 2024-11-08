LSH Joins International Hydropower Association

Founded in Zurich, Switzerland, in 2004 and headquartered in Lima, Peru, since 2007, LSH Consulting Engineers specialises in providing comprehensive engineering solutions focusing on renewable energy, particularly hydropower and underground works. LSH is involved from inception to execution, offering services such as due diligence, design, and construction supervision, playing a pivotal role in shaping Latin America’s sustainable energy landscape.

LSH is a signatory of the San José Declaration on Sustainable Hydropower, highlighting the company’s strong commitment to innovative solutions for eco-friendly hydropower. Its work in Peru includes the pioneering development of a shrimp ladder for a 178 MW hydropower plant on the Ocoña River, one of the foremost shrimping regions of Peru. LSH Consulting Engineers has developed various landmark projects, including a Hydropower Potential Study funded by the CAF (Latin American Development Bank) in the sensitive Amazonas and Ucayali Basins of Peru. This study identified a potential installed capacity of 15 900 MW, carefully considering the limitations of highly protected areas and prioritising sustainability while addressing the region’s growing energy needs. LSH also completed a major pumped storage study across Peru. By considering the unique topographic and solar radiation characteristics of the country, the engineering team identified, over 18 months, 72 potential sites to support hybrid systems that integrate solar, wind, and pumped storage technologies. The sites ranging from 250 – 1200 MW were carefully selected for their minimal social and environmental impact on local communities. LSH is a key promoter in Latin America of hybrid systems that combine solar, wind, and pump storage technologies to advance a sustainable energy future. These initiatives, amongst many others, have positioned LSH as a pioneer in sustainable hydropower engineering.

LSH is joining the International Hydropower Association (IHA) membership, furthering its commitment to sustainability and aligning with global leaders in hydropower development. As the urgency of the energy transition grows, LSH views this membership as an opportunity to promote hydropower, especially pump storage solutions, as a vital clean energy solution in Latin America and beyond.

Dr Nathalie-Chantal McCaughey, General Manager, LSH said: “Hydropower sits at the intersection of ancient wisdom and cutting-edge technology, harnessing one of nature's most enduring forces to drive a sustainable future. At LSH, we are dedicated to advancing hydropower across Latin America – from micro-hydropower stations in the remote Andes to large scale pump storage solutions for solar and eolic energy storage – fostering resilience and progress in the global fight against climate change and accelerating the transition to renewable energy in Latin America.”

Eddie Rich, CEO, IHA, added: “We are delighted that LSH Consulting Engineers brings its expertise in hybrid systems, which combine solar, wind and pumped storage hydropower to the IHA membership. This is the crucial backbone to renewable energy systems, and it is more important now than ever. Its track record of sustainability will also strengthen the global dialogue on hydropower development.”

