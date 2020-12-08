Wave energy supported by the Basque Country and Scotland

The Basque Country and Scotland used the final day of the 2020 Ocean Energy Europe Conference & Exhibition (OEE2020) to announce ‘EuropeWave’ – a new five-year collaborative programme that will channel €20 million to wave energy concepts. The initiative is match-funded by the European Commission via its ‘Horizon 2020’ programme, and Ocean Energy Europe are on board as project partners.

Both the Basque Country and Scotland are committed to full decarbonisation and have developed long-term strategies to transition their energy systems.

EuropeWave will build on this to ensure that the Basque Country and Scotland remain players in Europe’s emerging ocean energy sector and the wider energy transition.

This collaboration is closely aligned with the decarbonisation, industrial and competitiveness objectives of the ‘European Green Deal’, and will help meet the European Commission’s newly announced targets of 100 MW of ocean energy by 2025 and at least 1 GW by 2030.

EuropeWave will use a ‘pre-commercial procurement’ approach to identify and fund promising wave energy devices from developers across Europe. Concepts will be assessed according to strict technical and economic performance metrics, and the best performers will be demonstrated in Basque and Scottish open waters at the end of the programme.

Scottish Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands, Paul Wheelhouse, and Basque Minister for Economic Development, Sustainability and Environment, Arantxa Tapia announced the initiative during a joint interview at OEE2020.

