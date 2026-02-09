WSP joins IHA membership

WSP, one of the world’s leading engineering companies, has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA), to shape a future powered by innovation, rethinking how energy is generated, stored, and delivered to build a more resilient, low-carbon world.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, WSP supports clients across every stage of the hydropower project lifecycle, from concept and permitting to design, construction, and operation. Its multidisciplinary expertise includes: environmental and regulatory services, dam and hydraulic design, geotechnical and structural engineering, as well as mechanical, electrical, and systems integration.

The firm has contributed to landmark pumped hydropower projects worldwide. In Switzerland, WSP played a pivotal role in the 900 MW Nant de Drance pumped hydro project, overseeing the design of one of the world’s largest underground caverns, reinforced concrete structures, and auxiliary systems, including ventilation, fire protection, and SCADA integration. In Australia, WSP has served as Independent Certifier for the 250 MW Kidston pumped storage project since 2019, now in its final stages of construction.

“Our hydropower and pumped hydro expertise helps communities by ensuring people have the reliable energy they need to live, work and thrive,” said Global Director of Power and Energy at WSP, Holger Peller. “Our global Power and Energy teams apply deep expertise to strengthen energy system, improve access and accelerate progress toward a secure energy future.”

“WSP’s membership strengthens our collective efforts to make hydropower more sustainable, resilient and future-ready,” added Eddie Rich, CEO of IHA. “Its engineering expertise and global reach will help drive the innovation and knowledge-sharing needed to scale up clean energy systems worldwide.”

