Wood and NEL Hydrogen team up on green hydrogen

Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, has entered into a new, three-year engineering framework agreement with Norway-based NEL Hydrogen, aligning with the company’s ambition to unlock sustainable solutions to global energy challenges.

Through the provision of its project execution expertise, Wood will work with NEL Hydrogen to support the delivery of large-scale green hydrogen production plants and play a leading role in the transition towards an integrated, lower carbon future.

Craig Shanaghey, President of Wood’s Operations across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said: “If the world is going to realise the potential of hydrogen as a sustainable, clean, and plentiful energy vector, a vast increase in production is necessary. We are delighted to enter into a new agreement which will provide NEL Hydrogen with project development and implementation capabilities.

“We are excited about the opportunity to support NEL Hydrogen as they play their part in the green hydrogen revolution, and as we unite on our commitment to create a more sustainable and cleaner, greener future.”

With ongoing initial project opportunities, the agreement has the potential to deliver impactful solutions around the world. Wood is well positioned to deliver differentiated success, by leveraging the breadth and depth of its embedded global project implementation capabilities.

