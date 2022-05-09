Spanish green hydrogen plant begins processing

After two and a half years of preliminary work, the first large green hydrogen (H 2 ) plant in Galicia, Spain, begins its administrative and environmental processing this month. It is an electrolysis production facility that uses water from the lake of As Pontes (A Coruña) and new sources of clean energy. It is promoted by Reganosa jointly with EDP Renováveis (EDPR).

This hydrogen production terminal has been conceived for its connection in cumulative phases of 20, 30, and 50 MW of power, to reach a total of 100 MW after completion of its development. With an annual production capacity of up to 14 400 t of H 2 for distribution by tanker and injection into a hydro pipeline, it is expected to prevent the emission of more than 12 000 t equivalent of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each month.

The materialisation of the complex would require an initial area of 35 000 m2. Its operation and maintenance would generate 50 direct and 55 indirect jobs, while 186 professionals plus 52 indirectly would intervene in construction. In the hiring of workers and suppliers, those of the place would be prioritised and, particularly, those affected by the cessation of activity in the coal-fired power plant.

This project is part of the Pole for the Transformation of Galicia, articulated by Xunta de Galicia. Due to its characteristics, the initiative is aligned with the objectives pursued by the EU Green Deal and the Next Generation programme; the National Energy and Climate Plan, the Spanish Just Transition Strategy, and the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan; and the State Pact for Ferrol, the Law on Administrative Simplification and Support for the Economic Reactivation of Galicia, and the Galician Strategy for Climate Change and Energy 2050.

Siemens Energy joins as technology partner

Since Reganosa began working on it at the end of 2019, the conception of this plan has accumulated 20 000 hours of development in which 30 companies and organisations have been involved in some way. Among other tasks carried out, feasibility studies, market analysis, commercial strategies, specific digital tools, and conceptual and basic engineering have been carried out, the latter task for which Inerco's services have been essential. Siemens Energy has recently joined the project as a technology partner.

The first large renewable hydrogen plant in Galicia is part of a larger and comprehensive action that EDPR and Reganosa are promoting with the aim of turning Ferrolterra, Spain into the capital of green energy. The plan also includes energy storage consisting of a pumped-storage hydroelectric plant and a wind complex made up of four parks with state-of-the-art turbines.

The strategic alliance of both companies, which integrates the entire value chain, is the most ambitious commitment made to date for the decarbonisation of the economy in Galicia. Thanks to it, the environment would have continuous access to affordable and clean energy, which constitutes a strength for attracting and establishing strategic industries, in addition to promoting the sustainability and competitiveness of the productive fabric.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2022 issue of Energy Global includes a range of technical articles on energy storage, wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and more. In addition, this issue also features a regional report on the renewable energy market in Asia.