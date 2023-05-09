Wells2Watts Consortium’s closed-loop geothermal testing facility on track for demonstration and testing phase

GreenFire Energy Inc., Vallourec, and Baker Hughes has announced that the advanced closed-loop geothermal testing at Baker Hughes Energy Innovation Center in Oklahoma City is on track for the demonstration and testing phase. Vallourec delivered its THERMOCASE® vacuum insulated tubing (VIT) tubular solution, which is an important part of GreenFire Energy’s closed-loop system being demonstrated.

The Wells2Watts consortium is a group of energy industry partners that aims to demonstrate the transformation of non-productive oil and gas wells into geothermal wells capable of generating renewable electrical power. GreenFire Energy is providing its advanced geothermal system (AGS), called GreenFire’s GreenLoopTM to be demonstrated in the first-ever closed-loop geothermal test facility in the world.

The advanced closed-loop geothermal testing will bring a new level of science and comprehensive testing to GreenFire’s GreenLoop. GreenLoop includes a downbore heat exchanger (DBHX), which circulates a working fluid through a sealed tube to absorb heat and return the heat to the surface. Insulated tubulars are an essential part of the DBHX. Vallourec is providing its VIT solution for GreenFire Energy’s demonstration, but also offers a range of other insulated tubulars for geothermal.

“The delivery of Vallourec’s tubular solutions to our testing facility marks a significant milestone for the Wells2Watts consortium’s advanced closed-loop geothermal testing initiative,” said Robert Klenner, Advanced Geothermal Leader, Baker Hughes and Executive Director of the Wells2Watts consortium. “With the comprehensive testing and technology that GreenFire Energy’s GreenLoop and Vallourec’s VIT solutions bring to the project, we are confident that we can successfully demonstrate the transformation of non-productive oil and gas wells into reliable and sustainable geothermal wells capable of generating renewable electrical power.”

“The opportunity to demonstrate and test GreenFire’s GreenLoop technology with our strategic partners Baker Hughes, Vallourec, and Helmerich & Payne plus other oil and gas companies that are members of the Wells2Watts consortium, opens a massive market for our technology worldwide,” added Joseph Scherer, CEO, GreenFire Energy Inc.

“Vallourec’s participation in Wells2Watts in both engineering and state of the art technology like THERMOCASE VIT demonstrates our commitment to advancing AGS. We are confident that this consortium, and the results we will produce, will validate GreenFire’s GreenLoop viability for retrofitted wells,” concluded Joe Hill Jr., Senior Director, New Energies, Vallourec.

