Matrix Renewables secures renewables financing from Santander CIB

Matrix Renewables and Santander Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) have successfully closed a €300 million corporate debt financing. The financing will allow Matrix to expedite the growth of its platform by allocating funds towards the construction of its advanced development portfolio in all of its existing markets, including Spain, the US, Italy, and Chile. Matrix, a leader in ESG practices, successfully secured this financing as green and sustainability-linked, aligning it with the green and sustainability-linked loan principles.

This facility is central to Matrix Renewables' goal of long-term growth, optimisation of the equity deployed, and management of its renewable energy generation projects. It capitalises on its existing advanced development portfolio comprising of 2.5 GW out of the 14 GW total portfolio across Matrix geographies.

“This facility reinforces Matrix Renewables' position as a leader in the renewable energy sector and accelerates the deployment of clean energy resources,”commented Luis Sabate, President of Matrix Renewables.

“This financing allows the bank to advance in its aim of promoting the use of renewable energy by providing financing support, reinforcing Banco Santander’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, and aligning with its goal of achieving a more efficient and responsible economy,” remarked Benoît Felix, Global Head of Structured Finance at Santander CIB

Matrix was advised by Clifford Chance’s Madrid Office and Santander CIB was advised by Linklaters, also in Madrid, on the legal side and E&Y as Valuation Advisor and financial model auditor.

