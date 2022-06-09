Sif factory announce trial production of green hydrogen starting in 2023

Next year, a trial will start at the Sif factory on the Maasvlakte, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in which green hydrogen is produced from wind power. The monopile producer is working on this together with Pondera, KCI the engineers, and GE Renewable Energy.

These companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The AmpHytrite project aims to ‘get a grip’ on the production of green hydrogen at sea.

Three phases

It consists of three phases. The first is a feasibility study into offshore, off-grid production of green hydrogen. The second phase consists of developing and building a production unit that will be placed near the Sif factory on the Maasvlakte. This will run exclusively on the power generated by Haliade wind turbine.

This GE wind turbine is located on the Sif site. The plan is to produce 750 tpy of green hydrogen. The aim of the second phase is to arrive at a proof of concept. The third phase consists of scaling up the concept in order to apply it on a full scale in a wind farm at sea.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2022 issue of Energy Global includes a range of technical articles on energy storage, wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and more. In addition, this issue also features a regional report on the renewable energy market in Asia.