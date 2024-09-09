Downing to digitalise Swedish hydropower plants

Investment manager Downing, a key player in the renewable energy sector, and HYDROGRID, have announced their collaboration to enhance the operational efficiency and sustainability of Downing's hydropower operations in Sweden. This strategic partnership aims to optimise Downing's portfolio of 32 hydropower plants, integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance performance and automation.

Together with HYDROGRID, Downing will focus on implementing a mix of modules, ranging from full cascade optimisation to plant connection with basic inflow integration. The project is set to begin in September 2024.

From pilot plant to full portfolio roll-out

"HYDROGRID's technology is a cornerstone of our digitalisation journey, making our small-scale cascades future- ready," said Ulf Wennilsjo, Portfolio Manager and GM of Downing Sweden. "Our collaboration will leverage HYDROGRID Insight to optimise a 45 MW fleet comprising 32 power plants, including the Norsälven Cascade, which served as a proof of concept over the past year."

"Starting with Norsälven Cascade, and moving forward to the full portfolio, Downing has renewed and amplified trust in our collaboration, focusing on automation and digitalisation across their hydro fleet," added Janice Goodenough, CEO of HYDROGRID. “We are honoured to support Downing reach this goal and look forward to celebrating each milestone along the way.”

The advanced water management platform is set to complement the acceptance of the first Downing HPP into the capacity market under FCR-N and FCR-D. Additionally, Downing will work closely with OneNordic for operations and maintenance, ensuring seamless data communication and operational excellence.

The development is particularly relevant for the European energy market landscape, as increasing flexibility of hydropower production and dispatch has never been more critical. The optimisation of small hydropower through digitalisation and automation represents a significant shift in how hydropower operators can gain a competitive advantage across all energy markets.

