Sulzer’s mass transfer technologies are being leveraged by Messer, a privately-owned industrial gas specialist, in collaboration with a manufacturer of inorganic chemicals to enable carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) at a plant in Landeck, Austria. The carbon dioxide (CO2) capture unit will rely on Sulzer Chemtech’s carbon capture technology to capture more than 50 000 tpy of CO2, which will be re-used in the food and beverage industry and by other companies from nearby regions.

Messer and its business partner are collaborating to convert carbon emissions resulting from calcium carbide production into valuable feedstock for food and beverages, greenhouse fertilizers and fire extinguishers. The selected carbon capture technology for flue gas and post combustion CO2 capture, OASE® blue from BASF, utilises Sulzer Chemtech’s carbon capture products, which are designed to address the specific needs of carbon capture applications while offering maximum CO2 capture rates in combination with low energy demand.

“We appreciate our customers’ needs to remain competitive as they strive to deliver sustainable products and processes – which is why we work to maximise efficiency, performance, and productivity by default. This is how we ensure our range of mass transfer components enable businesses worldwide to adopt more sustainable practices,” said Sulzer Chemtech Division President Uwe Boltersdorf.

“Our know-how in plant engineering in combination with the BASF OASE® Blue technology and Sulzer Chemtech's products enables Messer, in a strong technological network, to produce environmentally friendly and economical products that make CO2 reusable for other purposes,” commented Dr. Tarek El Hawary, CTO at Messer SE & Co. KGaA.

