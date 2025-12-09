CorPower Ocean to lead POWER-Farm EU project

CorPower Ocean has been selected to lead the €30 million POWER-Farm EU project addressing the competitiveness and bankability of wave farms, unlocking potential for large scale deployment.

The initiative, partly funded by a €19 million grant from Horizon Europe, will underscore wave energy’s role as a mainstream renewable sector. With potential to supply up to 17% of electricity in key EU countries by 2050, the project also targets volume manufacturing across the EU, reinforcing Europe’s leadership in clean energy innovation.

The consortium includes five other partners: European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), The University of Edinburgh, Ocean Energy Europe, Renewable Risk Advisers and Kristinehamn Teknik & Service.

Together they will demonstrate the survivability, reliability and performance of wave energy systems at EMEC’s facility in Scotland, using CorPower Ocean’s innovative wave energy converter (WEC) technology currently deployed in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Portugal.

Another major focus will also be placed on proving the scalability of a European supply chain capable of supporting larger wave energy farms.

Anders Jansson, Head of business Development at CorPower Ocean, said: “The award of this project further reinforces the confidence and trust in Cor-Power Ocean’s pioneering technology. The POWER-Farm EU initiative arrives at a defining moment for the wave energy sector across Europe and the UK, as the industry transitions from research and development to commercial deployment. This project will play a vital role in not only supporting but accelerating the rollout of wave energy, driving the sector toward a new era of clean, affordable renewable power generation.”

Wave energy is emerging as a strategic technology to unlock the lowest-cost clean firm power mix in various regions of the world. Momentum is building across Europe, with the UK recently launching a Marine Energy Taskforce led by Energy Minister Michael Shanks, supported by the Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland. The taskforce aims to unlock the UK’s 25 GW wave and 11 GW tidal potential through a strategic roadmap covering site development, financing, innovation, and supply chain growth.

Guillaume Unique, Project Manager at CorPower and for Power Farm EU, said: “We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with the partners in this ground-breaking project. Together, we bring a unique blend of cutting-edge research, advanced manufacturing capabilities, world-class testing infrastructure, and proven bankability expertise creating a powerful foundation for success.”

Rémi Gruet, CEO of Ocean Energy Europe, added: “The POWER-Farm EU project is a key milestone for Europe’s wave energy sector. Demonstrating scalable and reliable wave energy technology will help unlock investment, industrialisation, and the wider deployment of ocean energy. Initiatives built on strong partnerships and EU support are critical for achieving Europe’s climate and energy targets while rein-forcing Europe’s leadership in the sector.”

