University of Aberdeen receives £1 million investment for geothermal study

The University of Aberdeen has secured a £1 million public grant for a geothermal feasibility pilot study to unlock the heat beneath our feet.

The Aberdeen Geothermal Feasibility Pilot (AGFP) is a city-wide collaboration to explore Aberdeen’s geological potential and pave the way for low-carbon heating solutions.

Funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and led by the University of Aberdeen, subject to planning consent the project will see an instrumented borehole drilled to a depth of over 500 metres on King’s College campus in Old Aberdeen.

“Desk studies have previously been carried out on Aberdeen’s geothermal potential. This project will be the first to provide the in-field geological data needed to help bring our initiative and others being considered across the city to reality,” said Project Co-Lead Professor, Clare Bond.

“The borehole will provide direct subsurface temperature, geology and hydrology data and provide the startling point to test the potential for heat generated by granite at depth to be used to heat homes, the University and other buildings across the city.”

The borehole findings will be extended using a new 3D image of the rocks to 5 km beneath the entire city. Natural and man-made vibrations from waves, wind, and traffic will be collected over 1 – 2 months using over 100 small buried seismic nodes. This ‘seismic noise’ will map out the granite and other subsurface structures and ultimately show where geothermal heating will work best in Aberdeen.

Dr David Cornwell, project co-lead and seismologist, has been championing the potential for geothermal heat in the city, assembling a large group of interested and skilled collaborators to deliver the project and de-risk further geothermal developments.

“Coupling borehole data with the city-wide model will reveal the true potential of geothermal heating in Aberdeen,” he commented. “The data we collect will be openly available, not just helping de-risk future geothermal investment and accelerating Aberdeen’s transition to a sustainable energy future but providing data that can be used to predict the geothermal potential of other places across the UK.”

Professor Louise Heathwaite, Executive Chair, UKRI Natural Environment Re-search Council (NERC), said: "This innovative project will support the UK's transition to clean energy. By combining geoscience research with real-world application, the AGFP has the potential to transform heating solutions in Aberdeen.

“It could also provide a blueprint for geothermal potential in granite formations, that, with NERC’s UK Geoenergy Observatories (UKGEOS), will enhance geothermal development across the UK. NERC is pleased to support research that translates environmental science into tangible community benefits, particularly in addressing critical challenges like fuel poverty whilst advancing net zero ambitions.”

Interdisciplinary Director for Energy Transition at the University, Professor John Underhill, added: “The award demonstrates the power of interdisciplinary working – in this case connecting geoscience and engineering – to provide clean energy solutions. “If the pilot is successful, there is the potential to roll the initiative out across the city and use ground sourced heat for district heating in schools and across the wider community to tackle fuel poverty. In so doing, the University will be true to its foundational purpose of being in the service others.”

The UKRI funding enables the first phase of a larger vision to integrate geothermal into the city energy mix by integrating technical development and research as part of a just energy transition for all.

The team are looking to secure funding for subsequent phases of the AGFP project which will focus on re-assessing heat poverty information in Aberdeen to see where geothermal can contribute most effectively; empowering and equipping communities to lead on decisions regarding heating and energy in the city; and developing skills and understanding of geothermal to support job creation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!