Inyanga Marine opens new tidal base in Wales

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has opened a new office in Wales. The new office will support the development of the company’s HydroWing tidal stream energy project at Morlais on Anglesey.

The new office is based at M-SParc, a science park on Anglesey in Wales, owned by Bangor University. The office will be led by Commercial Manager Osian Roberts, who was born and raised on Anglesey and has considerable international experience in the offshore renewable energy sector. He will lead a team to be based at M-SParc, creating significant new employment in the region.

“Our vision is to become the world leader in tidal array technology. Our project at Morlais will be a key step on this journey and opening the new office in Wales is an important milestone for us,” said Inyanga Marine Energy Group CEO Richard Parkinson. “Commercialisation of tidal energy has so far been held back by high operations and maintenance costs. Our HydroWing technology meets that challenge head on. We believe it will help unlock the commercial viability of tidal energy around the world, offering a low cost, reliable source of renewable energy for generations to come.”

HydroWing technology is based on a modular design that improves the cost-efficiency and production of tidal stream energy.

“Tidal energy is a crucial part of the mix to achieve net zero targets globally. The team at Inyanga Marine Energy Group has unrivalled experience in the sector, having deployed more than half of all tidal stream energy devices worldwide. So it is great to see their knowledge and experience informing the design and deployment strategy for HydroWing, a technology that is helping deliver sector innovation,” added Simon Cheeseman, Sector Lead on Wave and Tidal Energy at the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

