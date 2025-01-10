Mabon Ltd joins IHA membership

Mabon Ltd, a prominent force in Nigeria’s energy and infrastructure sector, has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA). Guided by its core values – Teamwork, Integrity, Diversity, Excellence, and Sustainability (TIDES) – Mabon is one of the energy leaders transforming Nigeria’s energy landscape and unlocking its immense potential.

Mabon Ltd has built a diverse portfolio. Its flagship project, the Dadin Kowa hydropower plant in Gombe State, boasts an installed capacity of 40 MW and has become a cornerstone of renewable energy in Nigeria since commencing commercial operations in 2021. Beyond energy production, the project is fostering local growth through job creation, infrastructure improvements, and support for education.

Mabon Ltd is poised to play a leading role in Nigeria’s energy transformation. Joining IHA highlights the company’s commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions and fostering global collaboration in the energy transition. It comes at a pivotal moment in Mabon's journey. Having served as a key sponsor during HydroPOWER Africa Week, the company showcased its leadership in promoting hydropower as a vital resource for the continent’s sustainable development. By joining the IHA, Mabon aims to strengthen its global partnerships, share insights, and adopt innovative practices to enhance hydropower’s role in achieving energy security and resilience.

“We strongly believe that hydropower offers a unique pathway to sustainable development and energy security. Our membership with IHA will enable us to adopt global standards, share best practices, and access technologies that amplify our impact,” said Engr. Richard Madubunyi, CEO of Mabon Ltd. “Hydropower is key to unlocking Africa’s energy potential responsibly, and we look forward to collaborating with IHA members to build a sustainable energy future.”

“I am delighted to welcome Mabon Ltd to the IHA membership. Its legacy of delivering secure energy systems, makes it a perfect partner in driving more, better, faster, hydropower in Africa in the coming years,” added Eddie Rich, IHA CEO.

