Fervo Energy drills hottest well to date at geothermal project site

Fervo Energy, a leader in next-generation geothermal development, has announced the completion of an appraisal drilling campaign at a new greenfield geothermal site, Project Blanford, located in Millard County, Utah. The drilling results confirm resource temperatures above 555°F at approximately 11 200 ft deep, exceeding the requirements for commercial viability. Drilled in under 11 days, the vertical appraisal well marks the hottest well drilled in company history, further de-risking and expanding Fervo’s industry-leading pipeline of enhanced geothermal projects.

An independent assessment completed using the appraisal data confirms a multi-gigawatt resource potential at the Blanford site. Additionally, a diagnostic fracture injection test was performed, validating the ability to stimulate the target formation and providing key reservoir data for development planning.

The appraisal results, announced during remarks by Fervo’s Co-Founder and CTO, Dr Jack Norbeck, at the 51st Stanford Geothermal Workshop, reflect the growing role of AI-enabled drilling and exploration technology in Fervo’s development strategy. Using proprietary, AI-driven subsurface analytics, Fervo identified and assessed a novel play concept targeting a hot sedimentary basin and optimised the drilling plan. Temperature logs measured in the appraisal well place the site above the 95th percentile for deep geothermal gradient across the Western US, proving the value and capability of Fervo’s exploration technology.

“Fervo’s exploration strategy has always been underpinned by the seamless integration of cutting-edge data acquisition and advanced analytics,” said Norbeck. “This latest ultra-high temperature discovery highlights our team’s ability to detect and develop EGS sweet spots using AI-enhanced geophysical techniques.”

