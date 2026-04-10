Burges Salmon advises ITM Power plc on investment by Great British Energy

The Equity Capital Markets team from Burges Salmon has advised ITM Power, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial scale electrolysers for green hydrogen production, on the £40 million strategic equity investment by Great British Energy. Alongside the equity investment, ITM Power has also received confirmation that the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero intends to award it a grant of £46.5 million.

The combined proceeds will support ITM Power’s plans to establish large scale UK manufacturing capability for Chronos, its next generation electrolyser stack technology, and enable the development of a new automated manufacturing line with an annual production capacity of up to 1 GW. Chronos is designed to deliver improved energy efficiency, lower production costs and enhanced performance, supporting the industrial scale adoption of green hydrogen. The planned manufacturing line will build on ITM Power’s existing UK operations and is expected to create additional skilled employment as demand for hydrogen technologies continues to grow.

The transaction represents a strong endorsement of ITM Power’s technology, delivery and credibility, and demonstrates the UK government’s commitment to promoting the UK’s sovereign technology and manufacturing capability in clean energy infrastructure.

The Burges Salmon team was led by Partner, AJ Venter, with support from Director, Guy Francis, and Solicitor, Will Penfold.

Amy Grey, CFO of ITM Power, said: “This strategic investment from Great British Energy is a strong endorsement of ITM Power’s technology, credibility, and long-term role in the UK’s clean energy transition. The transaction supports the next phase of our growth as we scale up UK manufacturing of our next-generation Chronos platform. We were very pleased to work with the Burges Salmon team, whose commercial approach and calm execution were invaluable in delivering this important investment.”

Venter added: “This is a strategically important transaction for ITM Power, supporting the next phase of growth for its UK manufacturing capability and the wider hydrogen economy. We were delighted to work alongside Amy, Andy and the ITM Power team on a deal that demonstrates strong government backing for clean energy innovation, and it was a pleasure to support them through a complex and high profile investment process.”

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