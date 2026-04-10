CABA Group orders complete electromechanical equipment from ANDRITZ

ANDRITZ has secured an order from CB Elektrik Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., a subsidiary of CABA Group, to supply the entire electromechanical equipment for the new Cizre hydropower plant in Türkiye.

The project will strengthen Türkiye’s renewable energy capacity and grid resilience, supporting the country’s progress toward its net-zero targets.

The order has a value in the low three-digit million euro range and will be included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 1Q26.

The Cizre hydropower plant will have a total installed capacity of 339 MW. ANDRITZ’s turnkey ‘from water-to-wire’ contract comprises five Francis turbine-generator sets, associated auxiliary equipment, and an ECO-flow unit. With a maximum head of 36 m and a rated speed of 111 rpm, each Francis unit has a capacity of 64 MW, while the ECO-flow unit contributes an additional 19 MW. The turbines will feature one of the most efficient runner designs available today. ANDRITZ will provide the engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of the equipment.

Frank Mette, General Manager of ANDRITZ Hydropower Türkiye, said: “Projects like Cizre demonstrate how advanced hydropower technology supports the transition to sustainable energy systems. ANDRITZ’s water-to-wire expertise enables utilities worldwide to generate reliable renewable power while strengthening grid stability.”

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