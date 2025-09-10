IHA and Eurelectric unite to accelerate pumped storage hydropower in Europe

The International Hydropower Association (IHA), together with Eurelectric, has launched the Paris Pledge – a collective call to action developed in close collaboration with 11 senior representatives from across the European utilities and hydropower value chain.

The pledge commits the sector to unlocking the potential of pumped storage hydropower and urges EU and national policymakers to create the right conditions for long-duration storage to meet Europe’s clean energy goals.

Over 50 utilities, hydropower suppliers and energy focused associations have already signed the Paris Pledge committing to support its content and messages. Europe’s energy system is in the midst of a historic transformation. By 2050, around 86% of generation capacity will come from variable renewable sources such as wind and solar. To integrate this clean power effectively, Europe urgently needs long-duration electricity storage to balance supply and demand, stabilise markets, and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Pumped storage hydropower provides a proven, scalable, and cost-effective solution. By storing surplus renewable energy and releasing it when demand is high, it ensures flexibility, resilience, and reliability in Europe’s electricity system. That is why the IHA has partnered with Eurelectric to deliver the Paris Pledge, demonstrating a united front from the European hydropower sector in scaling up pumped storage hydropower capacity.

Malcolm Turnbull, President, IHA, commented: “The Paris Pledge unites the sustainable hydropower industry around one clear objective: to provide the storage backbone for a renewable-powered Europe. By scaling up pumped storage, we can accelerate the energy transition, create jobs, and deliver on Europe’s climate and security goals.”

With signatories representing the full European hydropower value chain, the Paris Pledge outlines the critical steps that industry and policymakers must take to close storage and infrastructure gaps and support the rapid transformation of Europe’s power systems.

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General, Eurelectric, added: “As we scale up wind and solar at unprecedented speed, we must invest in long-duration storage solutions that keep the system reliable, affordable, and resilient. Pumped storage hydropower is indispensable here. The Paris Pledge is a timely and necessary call to action – and Eurelectric is proud to support it.”

To unlock the almost 35 GW pipeline of pumped storage hydropower projects across the EU, the Paris Pledge calls for urgent regulatory support at both EU and national level.

EU level:

Propose a dedicated initiative to boost the roll-out of electricity storage.

Ensure that legislative proposals address long-duration electricity storage separately from short-duration electricity storage and other energy storage solutions.

Promote the adoption of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) and the Market Design Reform.

Member states level:

Implement the recent European energy focused directives and reforms.

Remunerate the provision of system services and security of supply for all time frames, and where revenue stabilisation mechanisms are introduced ensure that pumped storage hydropower can participate.

Eliminate double grid fees on electricity storage technologies to enhance the economic viability.

Introduce fast-streamed permitting processes for pumped storage hydropower development.

The time to act is now. With strong political commitment, Europe can double its pumped storage hydropower capacity in the next 25 years, strengthen its energy security, and deliver the European Green Deal.

The in-person signatories represent the following companies: EDP, EDF, Iberdrola, Andritz, Enel, Statkraft, Voith, Hydrogrid, Verbund AG, Landsvirkjun, and GE Vernova.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!