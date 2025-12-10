Coalition urges Commission to ensure EU Geothermal Action Plan unlocks next-generation geothermal

More than 20 organisations across the EU’s energy ecosystem have published a joint letter calling on the European Commission to ensure the forthcoming EU Action Plan on Geothermal Energy reflects the full spectrum of geothermal technologies – including next-generation high-temperature systems, that with investment, could be capable of producing around-the-clock clean power and industrial heat at an affordable price. The Commission is preparing to release the first EU Geothermal Action Plan in early 2026.

As the EU looks to expand its clean energy options, geothermal remains an underused domestic opportunity, particularly advanced approaches such as superhot rock systems that tap into resources available deep in Earth’s crust.

“A forward-looking Action Plan can help Europe lead in next-generation geothermal technologies that provide clean, firm heat and power,” said Alessia Virone, EU Affairs Director at Clean Air Task Force. “But capturing full benefits of geothermal will require support for innovation, a stronger value chain, and efforts to reduce early-stage project risk.”

What the letter calls for:

The Plan should reflect full spectrum of geothermal technologies, including next-generation high-temperature systems that can supply clean firm electricity, support industrial decarbonisation, and improve the stability and reliability of electrical grids.

Field testing, commercialisation, and the establishment of targets or flagship projects that can accelerate deployment should be supported.

The EU geothermal value chain, including high-temperature tools, materials, services, and workforce, should be strengthened.

Calls for a workable EU risk-sharing facility that can unlock private capital and enable commercially financed next-generation geothermal projects by the early 2030s.

An EU stakeholder alliance should be created to guide implementation and ensure policy reflects real project experience.

The signatories – spanning cleantech innovators, industry associations, public authorities, research institutions, and civil society – include Baker Hughes, Baseload Capital, Energy Cities, European Federation of Geologists, the European Geothermal Energy Council, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Telura, Vallourec, and others.

