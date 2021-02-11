STRYDE to supply Gallego Technic Geophysics with geothermal exploration technology

STRYDE, a seismic technology provider, has announced the signature of a contract to supply Gallego Technic Geophysics (GTG), a French seismic data acquisition company, with its globally proven autonomous seismic nodes. GTG has used STRYDE’s NIMBLE system for four geothermal exploration projects across Belgium, Switzerland, and France over the past year. The STRYDE system has enabled increased productivity, rapid delivery, reduced HSE risk and ease of use while delivering higher-quality results for subsurface imaging.

Geothermal energy is still an emerging form of renewable energy in Europe, with over 3 GW of geothermal capacity expected to be installed in Europe over the next decade to decarbonise energy and provide heating. In order to rapidly scale up geothermal capacity, new sites must be found beyond known heat vents and hot springs; this requires subsurface images to identify the best locations for well placement.

Historically, acquiring high-density seismic has been prohibitive for many developers. The usage of cable systems or regular nodes can be particularly expensive, not only in terms of cost of the equipment, but also due to the associated costs of transportation and operation. For example: 1600 regular nodes typically weigh around 2000 kg. This has a significant impact on HSE, cost and turnaround due to the number of vehicles required for transporting these nodes, crew size, and environmental impact, especially when line cutting is used to make space for conventional systems.

In contrast, 1600 STRYDE nodes weigh around 240 kg, more than eight times lighter and often more than five times smaller than conventional nodes. By using the STRYDE nodes, practices such as line cutting become obsolete (on the receiver side) as a two-person crew can usually deploy or retrieve around 1000 nodes in a single shift on practically any terrain a person can walk on. The price point and compact nature of the STRYDE system also enables operators to have a higher density of nodes in a single site, increasing the definition of the subsurface image without increasing the overall cost of the survey.

As such, GTG has partnered with STRYDE in order to provide developers with high quality seismic while driving down exploration costs.

