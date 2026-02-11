HydroWing awarded additional 10 MW

HydroWing Tidal Energy Projects, part of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, has been awarded a further 10 MW for its Ynni’r Lleuad project at Morlais in Wales in the UK government’s Allocation Round 7a (AR7a) Contracts for Difference (CfD) awards.

This additional capacity builds on the 20 MW already awarded to HydroWing through earlier rounds of CfD and under development. It represents a major step forward in the industrialisation of tidal energy in Anglesey.

The Phase 3 project is scheduled for delivery in 2030, and will make the HydroWing Morlais Project the largest tidal energy project in the world.

Once completed, the project will deploy 18 × 1.67 MW HydroWing HW3 tidal energy devices.

The first HydroWing device is scheduled for deployment at Morlais in 2027 as part of Phase 1A.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said: “This latest award allows us to focus on economies of scale and drive momentum towards delivering clean and stable power to the grid in Anglesey at an industrial scale.

“The award enables us to drive costs down while unlocking the investment necessary to make this project a reality. Our team is working extremely hard with our supply chain and investment partners as we ramp up manufacturing and move towards delivery.”

Andy Billcliff, Chief Executive of Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, added: “Today’s announcement is fantastic news for our tidal stream project at Morlais, cementing our position at the global forefront of tidal stream technology.”

