TotalEnergies joins International Hydropower Association

TotalEnergies has become the latest member to join the International Hydropower Association (IHA). TotalEnergies owns or operates 27 run-of-river schemes in France, Portugal, and Turkey with an aggregate net installed capacity of 0.2 GW.

In December 2023, TotalEnergies signed a joint development agreement as a member of the consortium selected as ‘Strategic Partner’ by the Mozambican authorities for the development of the 1.5 GW Mphanda Nkuwa hydropower project.

Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President Integrated Power at TotalEnergies, commented: “TotalEnergies is delighted to join the International Hydropower Association, solidifying our dedication to build a more sustainable future. As part of our ambition to get to net zero by 2050, sustainable hydropower emerges as a key component in our strategic vision. Our membership with the IHA underlines the importance of hydropower in making energy more affordable, sustainable, reliable, and accessible to as many people as possible.”

Eddie Rich, CEO IHA, added: “I am delighted to welcome TotalEnergies to the IHA family given their investment and expertise in energy systems and ability to deliver large infrastructure at pace. With their commitment to developing energy systems sustainably, they are exactly the sort of partner required to drive more, better, faster, hydropower in Europe and Africa in the coming years.”

