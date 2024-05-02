GreenFire Energy Inc. selected for Launch Alaska Portfolio

GreenFire Energy has been selected for the Launch Alaska Portfolio, along with 10 other innovative technology companies from a large pool of candidates. GreenFire Energy completed the eight-month Tech Deployment Track programme and built relationships with Alaska partners on potential projects in the state. The Launch Alaska Portfolio includes companies that are deploying climate-friendly energy, industry, and transportation technologies in Alaska and beyond. There are now 41 portfolio companies based in Alaska, across the US, and around the world.

Sitting on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, Alaska is rich with geothermal resources, particularly in the southern volcanic regions, as well as other regional hot spring areas. Alaska’s first geothermal power plant at Chena Hot Spring generates 730 kW, but much of Alaska’s accessible geothermal resources have not yet been developed. Given Alaska’s unique energy market, there is great interest in further development for both localised direct-use and electrical power generation.

Founded in 2016, Launch Alaska is focused on accelerating climate tech deployment to decarbonise systems of energy, transportation, and industry. The non-profit offers a tech deployment track, a deployment team, and policy and advocacy effort. The tech deployment track is an eight-month accelerator programme to help companies forge partnerships to identify projects. Successful companies are then invited to join the Launch Alaska Portfolio where they receive continued support and connections to project opportunities in Alaska.

GreenFire Energy has developed a versatile, closed-loop advanced geothermal system (AGS) called GreenLoopTM. The company’s expert geothermal team delivers GreenLoop solutions that assure the availability of resilient, sustainable, and scalable geothermal energy for a wide range of applications. The versatility of GreenLoop technology enables the creation of tailored solutions for geothermal operators and energy-intensive companies. GreenLoop solutions offer a stable and predictable cost of energy while providing a variable mix of power and direct use heating and cooling.

“Affordable, reliable energy solutions are key to creating thriving communities and a prosperous Alaska economy,” said Isaac Vanderburg, Launch Alaska CEO. “We look forward to supporting GreenFire Energy’s work in Alaska, and we’re ex-cited to see how GreenLoop technology can benefit Alaskans around the state.”

“GreenFire Energy greatly appreciates the opportunity to progress through the Launch Alaska cleantech accelerator program. Through this program, we have made valuable connections and uncovered many new opportunities, and we look forward to pursuing a variety of geothermal energy projects and deployments that will bene-fit the state of Alaska at all levels,” added Randy Balik, Co-Founder, GreenFire Energy Inc.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.