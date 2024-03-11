Worley to support Shell in delivering Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen project

Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals, and resources experts, has been awarded service contracts to help deliver Shell’s Holland Hydrogen 1 (HH1) project located in the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The 200 MW electrolyser will be powered by renewable energy from an offshore wind farm that is currently in development. Once complete, HH1 will be the largest commercial renewable hydrogen production facilities in Europe producing around 60 000 kg/d of hydrogen, enough to keep 2300 hydrogen trucks rolling. The renewable hydrogen produced will initially be used at Shell’s Energy & Chemicals Park in Rotterdam to partially decarbonise the production of fossil fuels and support the industrial use of hydrogen in the heavy transportation industry.

Under these contracts, Worley will provide detailed design and procurement, and construction management support services including the critical integration needed with key vendors and other assets such as offshore wind, pipelines, electrical grids, and the refinery.

Work will be based in Worley’s office in The Hague and the business’s Global Integrated Delivery team in Mumbai, while also leveraging Worley’s global hydrogen subject matter experts and capabilities.

The contracts continue the close collaboration between Shell and Worley since late 2020 to provide early engineering services for this significant project.

Mark Trueman, Group President & Shell Account Executive Sponsor at Worley, said: “The Holland Hydrogen 1 project showcases the critical partnership between our companies required to develop innovative large scale renewable hydrogen infrastructure. We appreciate Shell’s confidence and are committed to working with Shell and the other key vendors to deliver this important project.”

