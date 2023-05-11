Iberdrola partners with Volue to digitalise hydropower production planning

Iberdrola has signed a framework agreement with Volue for the short-term production planning and optimisation of its power plant portfolio. The first part of the delivery focuses on Iberdrola’s hydropower portfolio.

Iberdrola has been at the forefront of sustainability and technological innovation from its foundation.

A leader in the green transition, Iberdrola is one of the world's biggest electricity utilities by market capitalisation that now embarks on a digitalisation journey with Volue to enhance the management of its 160 hydropower plants. The goal is to put in place a solution to support the market bidding and dispatching processes that unlocks the flexibility of the generation portfolio and boosts the digitalisation that the energy management processes require in the green transition.

In the course of the project, which started out with a successful proof of concept two years ago, the Volue team will configure its off-the-shelf software and adapt it to Iberdrola’s specific business processes. Through a standard software suite, Iberdrola will be able to optimally manage the production of its hydropower plants across all the power markets in Iberia, both exchange (OMIE) and TSO (REE and REN) markets. Volue software is a flexible solution that can be easily configured to manage all processes of the Iberian power market. The processes are modelled on top of a common platform and the software seamlessly manages the relationship between energy market bidding units (UOF), TSO production units (UP) and physical units (UFI).

