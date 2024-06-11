ANDRITZ to equip new Silvan hydropower plant in Türkiye

The Turkish water authority, Devlet Su Isleri (DSI), has selected international technology group, ANDRITZ, to supply the electro-mechanical equipment for the new 160 MW Silvan hydropower plant in Türkiye.

ANDRITZ will supply four 40 MW turbines, four generators, associated hydropower plant equipment, and a 154 kV switchyard system.

Strategically located on the Kulp Stream near Diyarbakir in Türkiye’s Southeast Anatolia Region, the Silvan hydropower plant will be an important part of the country’s energy infrastructure. Once operational, it is expected to generate 681 GWh of electricity annually, making a substantial contribution to Türkiye’s energy supply while significantly reducing the country’s carbon emissions.

“We are proud to be part of this important hydropower project and to contribute to the expansion of renewable power in Türkiye,” said Frank Mette, Managing Director of ANDRITZ Hydropower Türkiye. “This project is in line with our mission to contribute to the global transition to sustainable energy generation.”

ANDRITZ has been active in Türkiye for almost a century and operates a company in Izmir. Over the years ANDRITZ has supplied or rehabilitated turbines and generators with a total capacity of about 16 000 MW in Türkiye, which represents a market share of almost 60%. Hydropower accounts for 20.7% of the country’s total installed capacity.

