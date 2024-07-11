ILI Group submits planning for Scottish pumped hydro project

ILI Group has lodged a Section 36 planning application with the Scottish Government for Balliemeanoch PSH, a significant 1.5 GW pumped storage hydro (PSH) project in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. This ambitious project aims to enhance the UK's renewable energy infrastructure, potentially powering 4.5 million homes and reducing the country’s carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by 200 million t over the project’s lifetime. With a planned connection date of 2031, Balliemeanoch PSH is well positioned to play a crucial role in the UK's long-term energy strategy.

As the UK accelerates its transition towards ever greater reliance on renewable energy, the need for large-scale long-duration energy storage has never been more critical. The Balliemeanoch PSH project represents a significant step towards meeting this need and supporting the nation's climate goals.

Key Project Details:

Capacity: 1.5GW of power for up to 30 hours, 45 000 MWh.

Location: Loch Awe, Dalmally, Argyll & Bute, Scotland.

Storage: New headpond holding 58 million m3 of water.

Environmental Impact: Projected to reduce over 200 million t of CO 2 equivalent over its lifetime.

Economic Benefits: £1.5-2 billion in construction investment, up to 1000 construction jobs at peak, and many more indirect jobs across Scotland and the UK.

Construction Timeline: 5-year build.

Projected Connection Date: 2031.

Project Development: ILI Group has engaged AECOM, a world-renowned infrastructure consulting firm, as technical consultants for the Balliemeanoch PSH project. AECOM's expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects has been instrumental in developing the detailed plans for this ambitious scheme.

"The submission of the planning application for Balliemeanoch marks another pivotal step in our commitment to enhancing the UK's renewable energy capabilities. This comes on the heels of our recent sale to Statkraft for the Loch na Cathrach project (formerly known as Red John), which further validates the critical role of pumped storage hydro in our energy future. Long-duration energy storage projects like Balliemeanoch and Loch na Cathrach are essential for maintaining grid stability as we increase our reliance on renewable energy sources,” said Mark Wilson, CEO of ILI Group.

“The recent UK Government's consultation on long-duration energy storage underscores the need for a robust policy framework to support these projects. The proposed cap and floor investment framework will be crucial in overcoming investment barriers, ensuring that Scotland can deploy significant storage capacity to meet our net zero targets. This project not only addresses climate change but also promises significant economic benefits. It will increase the country’s energy security and has the potential to reduce household energy bills," continued Wilson.

