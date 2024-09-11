SSE and EET enter green hydrogen partnership

SSE and EET Hydrogen have begun development work on the innovative project at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, UK. Known as Gowy Green Hydrogen, it takes its name from the River Gowy and nearby Gowy Meadows Nature Reserve.

The initial expected 40 MW facility will deliver hydrogen to industrial off-takers in the region to support them to decarbonise their operations, helping to secure and grow jobs in the region.

The UK has a strong focus on delivering low-carbon hydrogen with a target to deliver 10 GW by 2030. Low-carbon hydrogen is integral to delivering a clean power system and to enabling hard-to-abate industries to decarbonise.

Gowy Green Hydrogen could be operational as early as 2028, with feasibility studies completed and design and site investigation works underway. A planning application is expected to move forward in 2025 ahead of any final investment decision being made by the two parties.

Jess Ledger, Green Hydrogen Lead, EET Hydrogen, said: “Gowy Green is a fantastic addition to our existing portfolio of low carbon hydrogen projects, supporting our mission to be the leading low-carbon hydrogen business in the UK. We are delighted to be partnered with SSE, as the North West continues to lead in decarbonising industry and power through low-carbon hydrogen.”

Hannah Bronwin, Director of Business Development for SSE Thermal, stated: “Scaling up green hydrogen production will be essential when it comes to decarbonising hard-to-abate industries and solving the clean power puzzle. We’re excited to work with EET Hydrogen to develop Gowy Green Hydrogen, which can help secure much needed hydrogen production capacity in a region which is already playing a leading role in the energy transition.”

SSE, the UK’s clean energy champion, is developing hydrogen projects across the value chain in recognition of its central role in net zero. That includes both green and blue hydrogen production facilities, hydrogen storage and hydrogen power generation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!