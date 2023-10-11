Seequent acquires Flow State Solutions

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the infrastructure engineering software company, has announced that Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company, has signed an agreement to acquire Flow State Solutions, an industry leader in geothermal simulation software. The move further solidifies Seequent’s position as the most comprehensive subsurface software provider for the geothermal industry.

Flow State Solutions’ geothermal reservoir, wellbore, and surface network simulation software helps project developers and operators better understand geothermal resources for asset development and optimisation and improved well performance. Combining Flow State Solutions’ Volsung portfolio with Seequent’s capabilities creates the most robust end-to-end solution for reservoir analysis available. Detailed models of the subsurface built in Leapfrog Energy can be utilised in Flow State Solutions’ simulation environment to build a full picture of a geothermal asset.

Geothermal industry leaders are already utilising both solutions to better understand their resources. Simon Webbison, Vice President, Exploration and Resource Management, Ormat Technologies Inc., said, “Ormat Technologies is one of the largest and most active geothermal companies globally, and we are delighted to see the combination of Seequent and Flow State Solutions software capabilities through this acquisition. We already use both companies’ software to better understand our geothermal assets and predict performance, and we are looking forward to working with the joint team to continue driving our success.”

Graham Grant, CEO, Seequent, added: “We are delighted to welcome the Flow State Solutions team to Seequent. Geothermal has the potential to help solve the world’s biggest energy challenges. With this acquisition, Seequent’s best-in-class subsurface analysis software enables a full understanding of geothermal asset performance.”

Flow State Solutions Co-Founder, Jonathon Clearwater, who joins Seequent as Technical Domain Expert, Reservoir Engineering, concluded: “We are excited to join Seequent’s energy team. By combining Seequent’s expertise and our technical capability in geothermal modelling, we are looking forward to making a significant contribution to the renewable energy transition through improved management of natural resources.”

