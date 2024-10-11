Eco Wave Power's CEO arrives for official site visit in Taiwan

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading, publicly traded onshore wave energy technology company, has announced that following the signing of the agreement for the sale of the first wave energy generation unit to I-Ke International Ocean Energy Co. (I-Ke), a subsidiary of Lian Tat Company, a leading maritime engineering company, the CEO of Eco Wave Power, Inna Braverman, arrived for an official site visit to the planned installation site for Eco Wave Power's technology on the east coast of Taiwan.

Braverman was accompanied by representatives from I-Ke, among which Sung Chang Hung, Director of Business Development, Wang Chu Cheng, Site Manager and Mechanical Engineer, and Lee Yu Ting, Project Manager, who presented their installation plans and timeline.

During the site visit, Braverman also met with the representatives of the Port where the project is set to be installed.

I-Ke will be providing the full financing for the 100 kW pilot project by buying a turnkey conversion unit from Eco Wave Power. This means that Eco Wave Power will sell to I-Ke the conversion unit for the 100 kW wave energy power station, which shall include all the hydraulic and electric conversion parts, coupled with the smart control and automation system, while I-Ke will locally produce the floaters, hydraulic cylinders, and all other components of the technology which are located on the seaside of the marine structure.

I-Ke believes that this will position Taiwan as the hub for later stage expansion into other Asia-Pacific regions.

According to a press statement made by I-Ke, the first stage of the project will be the development of a 20 MW wave energy power station in Taiwan, that will begin with a 100-kW pilot and expand in stages to a total targeted installed commercial capacity of 400 MW.

CY Huang, the Chairman of Lian Tat and a respected leader in the maritime space, commented: “We entered an MoU with Eco Wave Power in 2023, and entered into a final agreement a few days ago. In the time that has passed, we have selected a site for the first 100 kW demonstration in Taiwan and explored additional 83 potential sites all over the Taiwanese coastline for the commercial implementation of Eco Wave Power's technology in the future. I hope and believe that we will keep the momentum going, with the support of Eco Wave Power, the Port and the Government of Taiwan.”

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, added: “I am very excited to visit the first deployment site for Eco Wave Power's technology in Taiwan, which is also expected to be our first deployment site in Asia. I am very impressed with the progress achieved by Lian Tat and I-Ke in such a short time frame and I would like to extend my gratitude to Huang, the Port, and the Government of Taiwan for enabling for the implementation of our innovative and groundbreaking project in Taiwan.”

Braverman's official visit to Taiwan she has also presented Eco Wave Power's technology during the prestigious Taiwan Energy & Net Zero Conference and personally presented the company's technology to Yu Zheng Wei, the Head of Taiwan's Energy Bureau, and Wang Mei Hua, Taiwan's former Minister for Economic Affairs.

Yu Zheng Wei and Wang Mei Hua both conveyed significant interest in Eco Wave Power and I-Ke's upcoming wave energy project in Taiwan.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!