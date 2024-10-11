Eurelectric and IHA partner up to drive sustainable hydropower development in Europe

In a memorandum of understanding signed on Global Hydropower Day, Eurelectric and the International Hydropower Association (IHA) committed to a partnership that will deliver joint advocacy actions across Europe and align and strengthen policy and advocacy efforts to deliver better regulatory support for hydropower technologies.

This co-operation will reinforce hydropower's voice across the European institutions and contribute to bringing hydropower flexibility and pumped storage solutions to the centre of the European energy dialogue. One of the first areas the two organisations will be partnering on will be the International Forum for Pumped Storage Hydropower, due to be held in Paris in September 2025.

Eddie Rich, CEO IHA, commented: “The clean energy transition cannot be achieved without organisations like ours creating something bigger than the sum of our individual parts. By working together, IHA and Eurelectric can accomplish much more, driving change in areas such as permitting and licensing to facilitate the modernisation of the European hydropower fleet and maximising opportunities for the development of pumped storage across the region.”

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General Eurelectric, added: “Hydropower is a crucial resource for Europe’s energy transition and security of supply. We must prioritise refurbishing and upgrading our existing hydropower plants and expand pumped storage capacities. I look forward to collaborating with the IHA to fully unlock hydropower's potential across Europe.”

