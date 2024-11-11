Marine Energy Wales and National Hydropower Association sign MoU

Marine Energy Wales (MEW) and the National Hydropower Association (NHA) have signed a memorandum of understanding, outlining and enhancing their collaborative efforts to support the global marine industry.

MEW serves as the representative body for the tidal stream, tidal range, floating offshore wind, and wave energy sectors in Wales, whilst the NHA represents more than 300 companies in the North American water power industry.

The two organisations are key drivers for marine renewables in their respective countries, and both are committed to realising the potential of marine energy and supporting a secure, cost-effective transition to net zero.

It is hoped this recently signed agreement can help recognise opportunities for mutual support and areas of collaboration to benefit industry in Wales and the US.

In signing this agreement, MEW and NHA are pledging to work together to support the efforts by industry, governments, and research communities to accelerate the development of this emerging energy sector.

Jay Sheppard, Project Manager at Marine Energy Wales, said: “We are excited to formalise this partnership with our American counterparts. By combining our expertise, we can share learning on policy development and collaborate on reducing barriers to deployment in the marine renewable energy sector.

“This agreement marks a pivotal moment in our joint efforts to accelerate progress and create sustainable, long-term solutions for both our nations.”

Kelly Rogers, Program Manager at National Hydropower Association, added: “This MoU with Marine Energy Wales marks a significant step forward in the National Hydropower Association’s efforts to drive the commercialisation of marine energy through global collaboration.

“By partnering with MEW, NHA will be able to leverage more diverse industry insights and resources to tackle barriers that stand in the way of market growth.

“Together, we’re not only expanding pathways for clean energy deployment but also elevating marine energy as a robust commercial sector that supports sustainable economic growth and resilient energy systems on both sides of the Atlantic.”

