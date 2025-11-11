Baseload Power Taiwan secures tribal consent

Baseload Power Taiwan has opened its local office in the Hongye Tribe, Hualien County, and signed a memorandum of understanding to formalise the co-operation. This milestone follows a tribal vote approving Baseload’s lease of public land for geothermal exploration and development, making it the first private developer in Taiwan to secure tribal consent under the Indigenous Peoples Basic Law.

Over the past five years, Baseload Power Taiwan has built long-term trust with the local community, respecting the Hongye Tribe’s right to self-determination. This proved key to securing the tribal vote, which represents a milestone for the nation’s clean energy transition and community-rooted development.

Tribal Leader, Lu Shao-Ching said: “The consultation reflects the majority voice of our people. We appreciate Baseload’s respectful efforts and open communication, and we trust their continued commitment to shared benefits and sustainable development, while our community remains vigilant in protecting our rights.”

Geothermal energy offers clean, 24/7 power, while residual heating supports greenhouse agriculture, crop drying, and hot spring tourism, creating local jobs and boosting the regional economy. With the exploration permit secured, Baseload Power Taiwan is now entering a two-year exploratory drilling phase, with plant development planned to follow. The company will maintain transparent communication, mitigate vibration and noise, ensure regular monitoring, and prioritise local recruitment.

Van Hoang, Chairman and CEO of Baseload Power Taiwan, added: “We are grateful for the Hongye Tribe’s support. We remain committed to the collaboration and look forward to building Hualien’s first geothermal power plant which delivers shared benefits and integrates cultural preservation, environmental stewardship, community revitalisation, and clean energy development.”

