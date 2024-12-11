First grid-connected array in the Middle East

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading provider of onshore wave energy technology, has announced that the Israeli Project was officially ‘switched-on’ by Israel's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure- Eli Cohen, the Minister of Environmental Protection- Idit Silman, and the Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa- Ron Huldai, and is now exporting electricity into Israel's power grid. The Israeli National Electric Company (IEC) is the purchaser of all the clean energy produced by this innovative project.

The project is the second grid connected Eco Wave Power plant and the only wave power plant anywhere in Middle East, operating under the terms of a power purchase agreement entered with IEC, as part of the project's recognition as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Chief Scientist of the Energy Ministry, Government of Israel.

“The State of Israel is a global leader in innovation and technology. The facility we inaugurated today, which generates electricity using sea waves, was advanced with the support of the Chief Scientist at the Ministry of Energy and is the first of its kind in Israel. This is another step we are taking to increase energy production from renewable sources, reduce air pollution for the benefit of Israeli citizens' health, and enhance the country's energy security. We will continue to invest in ground-breaking innovation!” stated Eli Cohen, Israel's Minister for Energy and Infrastructure.

Idit Silman, Minister of Environmental Protection, said: “I think you are a shining example of how ambitious renewable energy goals can be achieved. Israel faces significant security challenges, making energy decentralisation a critical issue. While Israel benefits from abundant solar energy, which is commendable, it is not enough. We must explore all renewable energy options. This is a unique opportunity for Israel to demonstrate how green technology utilising the waves can be implemented and truly make a difference. I am pleased that this exceptional pilot project is moving forward. As the Ministry of Environmental Protection, we support the entire regulatory framework for green electricity. I am glad we are here to assist, extend our support, and encourage these efforts. This approach is both environmentally friendly and green, and there's nothing greener than this. I want to wish you great success. We would be delighted to see this green economy grow and develop, and we will continue to support you.”

Mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa Ron Huldai, commented: “There is a growing strain on Earth, caused by the ever-increasing human population that damages it. We are destroying the very place we live in. As a municipality and as part of the forum of 15 major cities within the C40 network, we are partners in addressing these issues. One of those issues is precisely this kind of initiative. In our DNA, Israel has the innate ability to dare and to do things others haven't tried, as well as the courage to fail—and that is incredibly important for achieving great things.”

Ayalon Vaniche, CEO of EDF Renewables IL, added: “The Israeli innovation culture is the main reason for which EDF, the giant electricity company, French state-owned utility, decided to invest so much in Israel. I have to say that wave energy generation is a big challenge; the energy of the waves is beyond what the usual human construction can sustain. Therefore, it is very difficult to build something that will produce energy offshore (middle of the ocean), and this is what we usually did. This is why we like the idea of Eco Wave Power. In Eco Wave Power's technology, the complex part is on the ground, and the floaters are nearshore. This is simple. We agreed quickly with Inna that only a real pilot could demonstrate what we wanted. Calculations and piloting in the laboratory don't convince anybody, so we needed an operational project connected to the grid, and we got the support of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Environmental protection and the support of the Municipality of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Atarim, and Jaffa Port.

“We built a joint team, in which EDF brought some expertise in terms of design, safety, purchasing, construction, and now in terms of operation. We got to know the Eco Wave Power team, and we built a solid cooperation. I am very confident that we will be able to learn together a lot from this pilot and that it will bring a lot of new alternatives and diversification in the sources of energy. Many thanks to Inna, to the whole team at Eco Wave Power and all the EDF teams that have been mobilised for that,” explained Vaniche.

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, concluded: “One of the most inspiring aspects of technology is its ability to cross borders and benefit communities worldwide. A perfect example is Gaza, where a pilot based on Eco Wave Power's Israeli technology has been implemented on its coastline. This demonstrates that even regions that do not maintain formal relations with Israel still need and use Israeli innovations. In fact, since the war started, Eco Wave Power has been approached by national electric companies and engineers in countries such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Qatar to explore the potential of this technology. It's a powerful reminder that solutions to global challenges can unite us, offering sustainable benefits beyond politics and borders. Also, despite Eco Wave Power being a relatively small company, we have achieved something extraordinary. The company went public on Nasdaq under the stock symbol WAVE, becoming a leader in wave energy in the global market. Recently, even as many Israeli companies have struggled to survive or raise funds due to the ongoing war, Eco Wave Power's stock has surged by over 700%. This incredible growth sends a powerful message: the world believes in Israeli innovation and recognises the urgent need for technologies like this to address global challenges. So, to all Israeli Companies and entrepreneurs – never give up, because Israel is the undeniable start up nation, and passion is the greatest renewable energy source- even stronger than the power of the waves!”

Other notable speakers in the event were Yaron Klein, CEO of Atarim , Eitan Ben Ami, Director of the Environment and Sustainability Authority in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality, and Dr Yael Barash Harman – Head of R&D, Office of the Chief Scientist, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

This is the first array of wave power generators to be connected to an electricity grid in Israel and in the Middle East. The innovative Eco Wave Power floaters move up and down with the movement of the waves and create pressure which is driving a hydro motor and a generator. The technology also provides smart automation system that controls the power station's storm-protection mechanism and stable transmission of clean electricity to the grid.

In the upcoming months Eco Wave Power plans to launch its next three projects; at AltaSea's premises in the port of Los Angeles (in collaboration with Shell MRE), at the East Coast of Taiwan (in collaboration with Lian Tat and I-Ke) and its first MW-scale project in the city of Porto, in Portugal.

