National Grid signs contracts for Sea Link

National Grid has signed two contracts for Sea Link, a proposed 140 km subsea electricity connection set to deliver cleaner, more reliable power between Kent and Suffolk. Following a robust and competitive procurement process, Siemens Energy has been appointed to build the project’s converter stations, while Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd will supply the high-voltage cable that makes the connection possible.

This investment, part of The Great Grid Upgrade, is not only transforming how the country is powered, but also fuelling growth in manufacturing while building a resilient domestic skills base, including apprentices being developed to support the project at Siemens Energy’s training facilities across the UK. The Great Grid Upgrade is looking to support up to 55 000 jobs nationally, across design, construction, engineering, manufacturing, and the wider supply chain. As energy demand is set to double in the coming years, this infrastructure programme is strengthening the UK’s capability in critical industries to power the UKs future.

Sumitomo Electric’s involvement marks a major milestone with the return of high-voltage direct current cable manufacturing to the UK for the first time in more than 20 years. The company’s £350 million investment at the Port of Nigg in Scotland will create around 150 skilled jobs, bolster local supply chains, and re-establish long-term industrial capability on British shores.

Alongside these national benefits, National Grid is committed to ensuring local communities also benefit from economic uplift. By working closely with Chambers of Commerce across Kent, Essex, Suffolk, and Norfolk, the company will help grow regional supply chains and look to expand skills opportunities across the south and east of England.

Together, these national and regional partnerships underline National Grid’s commitment to strengthening UK supply chains, supporting home-grown manufacturing, and investing in the skilled workforce needed to deliver a cleaner, more secure, home-grown energy future.

While the announcement of contract award for Sumitomo Electric, and Siemens Energy marks a positive step forward for the Sea Link project, it does not influence the ongoing development consent application. The application is currently under review by the Planning Inspectorate, ensuring that all aspects of the project are carefully considered.

Carl Trowell, President of Strategic Infrastructure at National Grid, said: “The Great Grid Upgrade is more than an energy programme, it is one of the UK’s biggest engines of economic growth. By investing in skills, securing our supply chain, and working with world-class partners like Siemens Energy and Sumitomo Electric, we are supporting tens of thousands of high-quality jobs and the manufacturing capability the UK needs for the long term.”

Darren Davidson, Vice President of Siemens Energy UK&I, commented: “This autumn, we’ve welcomed 140 new apprentices across the UK, bringing the total in our entry-level programmes to 450. I first started my career in the energy sector as an engineering apprentice back in 1988, and today I genuinely believe there’s never been a more exciting time to work in this industry. The Great Grid Upgrade is the largest overhaul of the UK’s electricity transmission network in generations, and we need passionate, committed people to help deliver it.”

Masaki Shirayama, Managing Director of Sumitomo Electric, added: “The Sea Link Project announcement represents a major step towards investment in the local supply chain in the UK, and we are proud to have its new cable manufacturing facility, which plays a pivotal role in contributing to the UK’s ambitious net-zero plans, as part of The Great Grid Upgrade. We take this opportunity to thank National Grid for their support of our UK-based operation and, together with Siemens Energy and marine contractor VanOord, strives for successful project delivery.”

Energy Minister, Michael Shanks, stated: “Upgrading our electricity grid is key to keep the lights on and ensure energy security for our country. Investing in our grid transformation is creating manufacturing and skilled-work opportunities across the UK. This is our clean energy mission in action: driving growth, supporting local supply chains, and creating jobs in communities.”

Tudor Price, Chief Executive of Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce, exclaimed: “We recognise the depth of feeling around the Sea Link project for residents of East Kent, however, upgrades to our power networks are essential to address the medium and long-term needs of our communities across East Kent and the wider region. These upgrades will deliver not just opportunities for economic growth but also improve living standards for residents.”

A spokesperson for the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce concluded: “We recently met with National Grid to discuss the exciting array of local supply chain opportunities for businesses, including maximising the use of SMEs through their proposed projects. We are keen to continue to work with them to minimise the impact on – and maximise the benefits for - both the communities and businesses in the local area.”

