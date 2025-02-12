Edinburgh University report finds marine energy could deliver £8 billion and 15 000 jobs to Scotland

The University of Edinburgh has found that the marine energy sector could deliver £8 billion and 15 000 jobs to Scotland.

The analysis reveals the economic potential of tidal stream and wave energy if steps are taken to ensure the country remains a destination for developing marine energy.

The report highlights Scotland’s advantages in marine energy, including abundant natural resources and engineering expertise, but also identifies what is needed to reap these benefits.

The report – produced by the university’s School of Engineering – shows that marine energy projects could deliver more than £8 billion in direct economic benefits to the Scottish economy by 2050. Over the same period, the global export market for marine energy could be worth as much as £28 billion to the country.

The analysis also shows that the marine energy sector could create up to 62 000 jobs in Scottish companies by 2050. Of these, more than 15 000 jobs would be in the UK with a further 46 000 worldwide.

Suzanne Sosna, Director of Energy Transition for Scottish Enterprise, commented: “These findings drive home the need to take action now if we want to reap the potentially sizeable economic benefits of remaining a leader in marine energy.”

The analysis was commissioned by Scottish Enterprise and Wave Energy Scotland and combines previous reports on the potential of tidal stream and wave energy.

It shows that by retaining a leadership position over the next 25 years, Scotland could also support the growth of offshore renewable power in the wider UK and other parts of the world.

Andrew Aveyard, Energy Sector Lead at Edinburgh Innovations, responded: “Using our facilities such as FastBlade, for testing tidal turbine blades, and FloWave, for tank testing, we are working with companies such as Orbital Marine Power, SAE Renewables, Nova Innovation, and Mocean Energy to develop and improve wave and tidal devices. We’re also working with organisations such as Crown Estate Scotland to help develop modelling and economic tools for the sector. We’ve found the technology works and that it works at scale in arrays. The next stage will be to develop manufacturing capability, driving down costs, and creating a domestic supply chain, exporting globally, that supports a wave and tidal industry based in the UK.”

The report outlines a series of recommendations to ensure Scotland remains a leader in marine energy. These include more investment in supply chains, greater support for marine companies, and further development of key infrastructure. It pinpoints areas where Scotland currently excels internationally, such as the development and testing of devices, installation, and operations and maintenance.

The report also highlights that supporting the marine energy sector will help advance Scotland’s net zero goals and strengthen UK energy security.

Professor Henry Jeffrey, Chair of Renewable Energy Technology and Policy Innovation, observed: “This report outlines not only the potential deployments of tidal stream and wave energy devices in Scottish waters and their role in helping to achieve our net zero targets, but also highlights the associated economic benefits and jobs that will provide a contribution towards the transition. These outcomes will not be achieved through a business-as-usual approach. Rather, it will require a rapid shift to an enhanced and visible market pull policy, combined with sustained innovation support mechanisms that equally target Scottish technology developers and their domestic supply chains.”

