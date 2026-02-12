AzarEnerji receives carbon credits for Hydro-3 project

The Hydro-3 project, which includes the Mirik and Garagishlag small hydroelectric power plants located in the Lachin region of Azerbaijan, as part of the co-operation between SOCAR Trading and AzerEnergy OJSC, has entered the international carbon market.

The project was registered by Gold Standard, one of the world's leading carbon certification bodies, on 28 May 2025, and carbon credits for the Hydro-3 project were officially presented on 28 January 2026.

Thus, the Hydro-3 project is the first international carbon credits obtained for renewable energy sources in the history of Azerbaijan.

The carbon credits cover the period from April 2024 – August 2025 and total 10 745 carbon units. This indicator confirms that the project makes a real and measurable contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

