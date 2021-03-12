Fugro and dCarbonX to collaborate on offshore geo-energy projects

Fugro has signed a strategic framework agreement (SFA) with dCarbonX, a pioneering geo-energy resource company, for decarbonisation exploration projects supporting the development of offshore geo-energy resources in the UK and Ireland.

The SFA will enable Fugro and dCarbonX to collaborate on decarbonisation exploration projects at the earliest opportunity and to share relevant data, technological insights and operational scheduling.

Both Fugro and dCarbonX, which specialises in finding and adapting offshore subsurface assets to facilitate the transition from fossil-based to renewable energy systems, are committed to challenging the energy status quo to create a safe and liveable world. Fugro will apply their consultancy mindset to help progress opportunities, and their Geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice will provide dCarbonX with critical information to characterise sites and support decision-making at the project concept stage. Fugro’s consultancy services in the SFA will include comprehensive desktop studies to derisk ground conditions, recommendations on the survey or ground investigation data required, baseline environmental, geochemical and bathymetric surveys, and geophysical and geotechnical site investigation campaigns. As projects progress, the two companies will also collaborate on monitoring methods to ensure that operations are performed safely, efficiently and in an environmentally responsible manner.

Laura Hughes, Fugro Country Director UK, said: “We’re excited to work with dCarbonX and use our combined expertise to explore decarbonisation opportunities. Fugro is deeply committed to accelerating the energy transition by developing geo-energy resources such as CCS, hydrogen storage and geothermal energy, which have the potential to transform the way we live and interact with the planet.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up for the upcoming Spring 2021 issue for free here.