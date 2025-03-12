ANDRITZ to supply generators to BC Hydro

ANDRITZ has received an order from BC Hydro to supply four 60 MVA generators for the Bridge River 1 hydropower plant in British Columbia, Canada.

The value of the order will not be disclosed.

After more than 70 years of operation, the upgrade project will enhance the reliability of the plant and increase the installed generator capacity by 15%, contributing to British Columbia's renewable energy goals.

The Bridge River 1 plant is located in the core St’át’imc territory, adjacent to the Tsal’alh community on Seton Lake. The upgrade project is expected to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and ensure a reliable supply of clean energy for British Columbia residents. ANDRITZ looks forward to working with the local First Nations communities in the execution of the project, continuing its tradition of strong relationships with Indigenous peoples in renewable energy projects.

