A promising lithium discovery to power the future

There are international efforts to adopt net zero emissions by 2050, and lithium is the battery chemistry of choice. The valuable metal is the key active material in rechargeable batteries for both consumer electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy systems, although the percentage of batteries that contain lithium will vary depending on the battery application, type, and size. In 2022, according to sources, lithium-ion batteries were the dominant technology for electric vehicles and some renewable energy systems which account for 60% of the global battery market, with the prediction of reaching 85% by 2030. Albeit, this does not mean that all lithium-ion batteries use the same amount of lithium, as different chemistries have different compositions and performance characteristics. The top five lithium batteries are:

Lithium iron phosphate.

Lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide.

Lithium manganese oxide.

Lithium nickel cobalt aluminium.

Lithium titanate.

It depends on the want and need of the features, such as energy density, power performance, safety, lifespan, and cost to highlight the correct battery.

Since 1996, the National Minerals Information Center has provided mineral year-books and mineral commodity summaries on the worldwide supply, demand, and flow of the mineral commodity lithium in the yearly U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). In the USGS’s 2023 global report, lithium reserves were estimated at 21 million t and distributed among various regions and countries. The top five countries with the largest lithium reserves were: Chile (9.3 million t), Australia (6.2 million t), Argentina (2.2 million t), China (1.5 million t), and the US (1.1 million t).

One of the largest known lithium deposits identified in the US

Concerning energy storage and battery technology, the recent identification of one of the largest lithium deposits in the US has sparked profound interest and anticipation within the energy sector. The vast new lithium deposit has been discovered in the Nevada-Oregon border region in a volcano crater, marking a significant milestone in the realm of sustainable energy. This newfound source of lithium has sparked intrigue across multiple industries which are reliant on battery technology and energy storage solutions. The deposit is estimated between 20 – 40 million t, which could make it the world’s largest source of lithium. This discovery is set to revolutionise the landscape of battery production and energy storage projects moving forward, particularly in Nevada and California. Battery manufacturers, energy storage companies, and researchers are eagerly anticipating the potential implications of tapping into these newfound lithium resources.

Excitement in the industry

The industry’s response to this groundbreaking discovery has been nothing short of electrifying. Battery manufacturers, energy storage companies, and researchers are eagerly anticipating the potential implications of tapping into these newfound lithium resources. The abundance of lithium in the US signifies a significant stride towards self-sufficiency in battery materials, reducing dependency on imports and potentially lowering costs for consumers.

The prospects of leveraging these vast lithium deposits for battery technology are tantalising. Manufacturers are considering how this newfound resource could enhance the efficiency and performance of batteries, leading to advancements in electric vehicle capabilities and grid scale energy storage solutions. The excitement in the industry is palpable, fuelling ambitions for applications and sustainable energy practices.

Inferred resource estimates

The inferred resource estimates associated with these lithium deposits hold immense promise for driving future lithium extraction projects in the US. These estimates provide crucial insights into the potential size and quality of the deposits, guiding investment decisions and operational strategies for mining companies.

With the increased focus on sustainable energy sources and the urgent need to transition towards cleaner technologies, the significance of inferred resource estimates cannot be overstated. The data derived from these estimates will play a pivotal role in shaping the development of extraction methods, environmental mitigation strategies, and supply chain management practices within the lithium mining sector.

As the industry shifts towards a more sustainable and eco-conscious approach to energy storage, the reliable and extensive availability of lithium in the US offers a strategic advantage. By harnessing these inferred resources effectively, stakeholders aim to bolster domestic battery production, foster innovation in long-duration energy storage systems, and contribute to the global shift towards renewable energy sources.

Addressing global energy needs

This lithium deposit comes at a crucial time when the demand for energy storage solutions is skyrocketing worldwide. With the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, the need for efficient and reliable energy storage systems has never been more urgent. The abundance of lithium in the US can play a pivotal role in meeting these escalating energy requirements and reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.

Implications for energy storage systems

The discovery of this vast lithium resource has far-reaching implications for the development of long-duration energy storage systems. As the backbone of the transition to clean energy, advanced energy storage technologies are essential for stabilising the grid and ensuring a sustainable power supply. The availability of such a significant lithium deposit in the US paves the way for the accelerated deployment of cutting-edge storage solutions that can store immense amounts of energy for extended periods, enabling grid flexibility and enhancing renewable integration.

This monumental discovery of one of the largest lithium deposits in the US heralds a new era of possibilities for battery technology and energy storage initiatives, paving the way for a greener and more resilient energy future.

Enjoyed what you've read so far? Read the full article and the rest of the Spring issue of Energy Global by following the link or below, or why not register today for free!

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the lat-est issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a region-al report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of re-newables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.