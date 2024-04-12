RWE and Haltermann Carless develop green hydrogen project in Harwich

RWE, the UK’s leading electricity generator and one of the country’s leading renewable energy companies, and Haltermann Carless, a leading supplier of hydrocarbon-based products and solvents, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together to develop a green hydrogen plant in Harwich, in Essex, in the south-east of the UK.

The plant would be built on land that forms part of the Haltermann Carless industrial site in Harwich. Haltermann Carless Harwich is a key production site, manufacturing a range of products for Agrochemicals and Fuel Additives businesses. The company is driving the development of sustainable products contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, which includes the future production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) from the Harwich site.

Once developed and constructed, the clean hydrogen produced from the Harwich electrolyser could enable the company to reduce its carbon emissions and sustainably produce a wider range of products.

Both RWE and Haltermann Carless have completed feasibility studies for a green electrolyser at the site and work is underway to assess both grid and water connections to enable the project to progress.

Nicole Tang, Hydrogen Project Development Manager, RWE, said: “We are delighted to be working with Haltermann Carless, our MoU marks the start of a very exciting project. Not only could this electrolyser plant produce green hydrogen, but it would provide local jobs, significant supply chain opportunities, and a greener more sustainable hydrogen fuel for industrial users in the area.”

Keith Mead, Sustainability Manager, HCS, added: “As we embarked upon our Sustainability Strategy it very quickly became clear that hydrogen, and, in particular, electrolytic (green) hydrogen, would need to be part of the fundamental shift that enabled the twin HCS objectives of reducing carbon emissions and delivering portfolio change. We are very pleased to be working with RWE to bring such an ambitious and exciting project to the area thus securing local, highly skilled jobs now and for the future.”

The site in Harwich is adjacent to the Freeport East area which is a fundamental part of the government’s levelling up agenda and supports the UK’s net-zero ambitions, creating economic and employment opportunities from green transition.

The area is already advancing clean energy technologies with the development of the Green Energy Hub at Harwich (Bathside Bay) designed to support large scale manufacturing of offshore wind turbines and components. Notably, it hosts RWE’s operations and maintenance base for the Galloper wind farm.

