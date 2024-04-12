Shell and Eco Wave co-invest in first US onshore wave energy station

Eco Wave Power Global AB has entered an agreement with Shell to participate in the development of Eco Wave Power's first project in the US.

Recently, Eco Wave Power announced that it has conducted a comprehensive feasibility study, with the same major energy company, aimed at identifying the top locations for commercial onshore wave energy stations on the US coastline and worldwide. The three-month, in-depth feasibility study which now has been completed, has shown favourable conditions for clean energy production in multiple locations in the US and globally. In the study, Eco Wave Power has pointed out at least 77 sites in the US which may be compatible for the implementation of the Eco Wave Power technology.

“Harnessing the power of ocean waves is a crucial step in reshaping the renewable energy landscape to meet the net-zero goals we must reach if we want to save our planet,” said Eco Wave Power Founder and CEO, Inna Braverman. “I am thrilled to work with an industry leader to bring wave energy to life in the UD. This underscores our commitment to sustainable innovation, and also signifies a pivotal moment as we move towards a cleaner, greener future.”

Wave energy has continued to gain significant momentum in the US since Eco Wave Power first announced its pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles. California Governor, Gavin Newsom, signed Senate Bill 605 (SB 605) into law that directs the state's Energy Commission to conduct an extensive feasibility study of wave and tidal energy across California's coast. This is the first legislation of its kind that actively explores the costs and benefits of implementing wave energy technology. A similar bill in New Jersey is under consideration by the state legislature.

