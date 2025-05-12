SKF and Carnegie Clean Energy enter wave energy technology partnership

SKF has announced a partnership with Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd to deliver Carnegie’s CETO’s Power Take-Off (PTO) system.

CETO is a unique, fully submerged, point absorber type wave energy technology where a submerged buoy sits a few metres below the surface of the ocean and moves with the ocean’s waves. This motion drives a PTO system that converts it into electricity.

As a first step towards a long-term technical partnership on the commercialisation of Carnegie’s CETO wave energy technology, SKF and Carnegie are collaborating on the design and delivery of the PTO units.

SKF provided early PTO bearing and shaft design activities under a development agreement between the companies. Following completion of those design activities, SKF has subsequently been awarded the contract to manufacture three PTO units for the CETO deployment at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform.

“Carnegie is one of the leading wave energy device developers globally. Our existing partnership evolved over time from single rotating equipment components to a fully integrated power take-off system which we have been jointly developing with the Carnegie team. We are proud to be part of this journey and are looking forward to commercialising the technology going forward,” said Michael Baumann, Global Application Account Manager, Ocean Energy at SKF.

“The SKF partnership reinforces our supply chain with a globally recognised leader that is capable of adding value as we progress CETO’s commercialisation pathway. By leveraging SKF's established expertise and advanced technologies, we are ensuring CETO maintains its position as a leading wave energy solution for the long term. We are very pleased to collaborate with SKF, a global rotating equipment and precision manufacturer with production capacity that can match the intended CETO scale up,” added Carnegie CEO, Jonathan Fievez.

“Ocean energy is expected to supply at least 10% of global energy in the future. The challenge is proving, optimising, and preparing ocean energy technologies for commercialisation. By collaborating to innovate, we develop cutting-edge technologies at a fast pace to drive sustainable benefit. This partnership with Carnegie reinforces our commitment to advancing wave energy technology and supporting renewable energy solutions. With our broad supply chain in combination with SKF rotating equipment expertise, we accelerate the industrialisation and commercialisation of the CETO technology to harvest the vast potential of Wave Energy,” concluded Baumann.

