Hitachi Energy becomes Ørsted’s end-to-end partner for offshore wind electrical systems

Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, and Ørsted, a leading offshore wind developer, have entered a strategic partnership designed to shorten lead times and support a lower levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of large scale offshore wind projects, supporting greater affordability, security, and sustainability in the industry.

The partnership covers the delivery of integrated onshore and offshore electrical solutions, with a focus on standardisation, modularisation, effective tendering, and long-term service to support reliable operations over the full asset lifecycle. Through closer collaboration, the partnership will streamline the planning and delivery of offshore wind electrical systems and create end-customer cost efficiencies ahead of final investment decisions.

Patrick Harnett, Chief Construction Officer at Ørsted, commented: “We’re delighted to once more partner with Hitachi Energy. Offshore wind plays an increasingly important role in providing secure and affordable energy. Long-term agreements like this create clarity and security of supply, and support Ørsted’s ambition to reduce the cost of offshore wind.”

Niklas Persson, Executive Vice President and CEO of Grid Integration Business Unit at Hitachi Energy, added: “As electricity demand continues to accelerate, the ability to deliver secure, affordable, and reliable power depends increasingly on how projects are planned and executed. Execution models that improve co-ordination across the value chain and support predictable, end-to-end delivery are becoming essential. We are delighted to deepen this trusted relationship with Ørsted, demonstrating how this approach can support scaling with confidence in the age of electricity.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to addressing the structural challenges facing offshore wind, including long lead times, increasing project complexity, supply-chain constraints, and rising costs. Looking ahead, Ørsted and Hitachi Energy aim to establish a scalable, repeatable, and affordable model for offshore wind project execution, supporting more consistent delivery across markets and over time.

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