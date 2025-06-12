Voith to modernisation three hydropower stations in Malaysia

The consortium comprising Voith and HeiTech Padu Berhad (HeiTech), a technology company located in Malaysia, has been awarded the contract to modernise three hydropower stations operated by TNB Power Generation Sdn. Bhd (TNB Genco), a subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), as part of the life extension programme (LEP).

The project includes the Temengor hydropower station, which features four Francis turbines, each with a capacity of 100 MW, the Bersia plant, equipped with three vertical Kaplan turbines, each with a capacity of 24 MW and finally, the project includes the Kenering station, which has three Francis turbines, each with a capacity of 40 MW. All these power stations are located on the Sungai Perak, in the northern part of Malaysia. Furthermore the project includes the Bersia Group Control Center for operation and control of all river cascade power station.

The multimillion-euro order covers the rehabilitation of turbine-generator units, automation systems, and electrical and mechanical balance of plant auxiliary power station systems. The primary objectives of the modernisation include extending the operational lifespan of the stations and increasing the annual output of select turbine-generator units. Notably, the Temengor Hydropower Station is expected to achieve a 15% boost in output capacity.

“This modernisation of our hydropower stations by Voith and HeiTech represent significant step towards ensuring a sustainable and reliable energy supply in Malaysia. We look forward to this collaboration and the positive impact this project will have on our energy infrastructure, supporting TNB’s energy transition initiatives,” a TNB Power Generation Sdn. Bhd. representative said.

“This order represents a significant milestone for Voith and highlights the company's ongoing commitment and exceptional performance, while also reinforcing its goal to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia’s hydropower market and advance its global development strategy,” added Hubert Geissberger, Head of Proposals at Voith Hydro.

