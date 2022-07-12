Calder to manufacture CeraPhi Energy geothermal technology

CeraPhi Energy is making advances with its proprietary closed loop geothermal technology – designed to generate clean thermal energy from deep below the earth surface – as it appoints a British manufacturer for the build.

CeraPhi Energy has announced that Calder, a pumping equipment specialist, has been awarded the contract to manufacture its very first CeraPhiTru™ unit.

The unit is a proprietary technology designed to prove the commercial validity of energy from deep wells and how that energy is used. Initial designs for the CeraPhiTru unit was successfully completed by Petrofac earlier this year based on specifications provided by the CeraPhi Energy team.

Calder has now been selected for the manufacturing of the CeraPhiTru unit, which will be carried out at the company’s extensive workshop facilities in Worcester, UK.

Speaking about the development of the CeraPhiTru unit with Calder, Karl Farrow, Founder and CEO at CeraPhi Energy said: “We are delighted to have awarded Calder with the contract to manufacture our first unit which is a significant milestone in our go to market phase and will enable us to prove up the thermal energy extraction on our projects and help companies to achieve their net zero targets.

“Calder has a long track record of building quality equipment with a highly experienced team and this, coupled with their unrivalled technical knowhow, made the company a natural fit to enable us to drive our innovative solution to the next level.”

The CeraPhiTru unit forms part of the closed loop geothermal system in the early stage to model and prove up the energy resource to support the commercial validity and the design of the final topside to be installed. The CeraPhiTru unit works in conjunction with the company’s proprietary CeraPhiWell™ solution, a down hole heat exchanger which is designed to circulate proprietary working fluids moving the heat to the surface where it is then processed into direct heat or power use before it is returned into the well.

Speaking about the contract award, Lee Watkins, Managing Director at Calder said: “Calder has a long history of delivering quality bespoke pumping packages for a variety of applications, and our experience lends itself well to CeraPhi Energy’s closed loop solution.

“It is great to be working with the CeraPhi Energy team on this innovative solution, within the growing geothermal sector. We look forward to continuing to support them in their journey which is to help organisations to meet their net zero targets through the implementation of geothermal solutions.”

Geothermal is a form of renewable energy taken from heat derived from the earth’s subsurface and CeraPhi Energy’s closed loop solution makes geothermal available everywhere and anywhere. It is one of the cleanest forms of energy and can be used both as a direct power source as well as for heating and cooling utilities.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.